ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.6 demo rating, 7.02 million viewers) hit a TV milestone Thursday night when its 332nd episode pushed it ahead of NBC’s ER to become the longest running primetime doc drama.

The episode topped the night in the key 18-49 age bracket, though it was down 1/10th week to week. Its total viewer tally hit a four week high.

But, in total viewers, it took the night’s silver, outmatched by CBS’s The Big Bang Theory repeat (1.2, 8.186M). Big Bang’s rerun finished behind only Grey’s in the demo on the night.

After Grey’s, ABC’s A Million Little Things season wrapper (1.1, 5.334M) matching its series demo high.

At 10 PM, network’s How to Get Away With Murder season finale (0.6, 2.803M) ticked up 1/10th from last week’s series demo low, though it couldn’t beat CBS’s S.W.A.T. repeat (0.6, 4.211M) in the hour.

On a night of almost-all repeats for CBS, an original Fam (0.8, 5.161M) also topped its half hour in total viewers, as CBS won the evening in that metric.

NBC’s Titan Games season finale (1.0, 4.421M) hit a four week total-viewer high, after which Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.7, 2.412M) and Will & Grace (0.6, 2.393M) slipped, though outperforming the network’s 10 PM The Enemy Within pilot repeat (0.4, 2.191M).

Fox’s 9 PM The Orville (0.8, 3.133M) tied its season demo high for Thursday broadcasts, building on lead-in Gotham (0.6, 2.255M).

ABC (1.1, 5.053M) took the night in the demo while CBS (0.8, 5.766M) lead in total viewers. NBC (0.7, 3.005M) and Fox (0.7, 2.694M) tied for No. 3 demo-wise, ahead of CW (0.2, 754K) which had followed a Charmed repeat (0.2, 652K) with an original Legacies (0.3, 857K).