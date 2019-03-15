With no original The Big Bang Theory or Young Sheldon on CBS, Grey’s Anatomy (1.4 demo rating, 6.174 million viewers) emerged as the No. 1 show of Thursday night, though it dropped 1/10th in the demo tenth week to equal its series low.

At 9 PM ABC’s Station 19 (0.8, 5.172M) similarly tied its season low. But 10 PM’s For the People (0.6, 3.427M) went in the other direction, though still settling for second in the hour behind CBS’ repeat of S.W.A.T. (0.6, 3.841M).

CBS mostly aired repeats on the night, with 8 PM’s The Big Bang Theory encore (1.2, 7.909M) topping the night’s most-watched list, while a Young Sheldon repeat aired at 9 PM (0.8, 5.761M).

Bookending Sheldon, two Fam broadcasts were CBS’s only originals (1.0, 6.096M; 0.8, 4.805M). The play pattern matched the results of a similar schedule January 24 (except that time CBS ran a second Big Bang rerun at 9 PM as well as 8). Fam’s two originals scored same demo ratings that night in same slots, though retentions of lead-ins were better this time around.

Fox’s iHeartRadio Music Awards (0.9, 3.026M) jumped 29% in the demo compared to last year’s combined 0.7 on the Turner Networks, but about half what the event did the last time it was on a broadcast network, NBC, back in 2015.

ABC (0.9, 5.113M) ranked No. 1 in the demo for the night, tying Fox (0.9, 3.026M), and marked its most-watched Thursday overall in four months.

CBS (0.7, 3.287M) was first in viewers. NBC (0.7, 3.287M) and CW (0.4, 1.347M) followed, with Supernatural (0.4, 1.579M) and Legacies (0.3, 1.116M).

NBC, CBS and CW shows may be adjusted in official nationals due to local preemptions for ACC college basketball.