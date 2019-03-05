Dr. Owen Hunt’s once-long-lost sister is resurfacing again. Timeless alum Abigail Spencer tweeted today that she will return to Grey’s Anatomy as Megan Hunt for an episode in the spring.

The character most recently was season in October 2017, when she relocated to LA with her son and fiancé. Details of her return engagement are being kept secret.

Spencer’s Megan debuted in the Season 14 premiere episode in September 2017. She had been missing for 10 years, having vanished with a trace after leaving in a helicopter and flying over unprotected airspace in a war zone. Turns out Megan had been held captive and had a massive wound to her abdomen. Her brother Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Dr. Amelia Shephard (Caterina Scorsone) picked her up at a military base, and Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) repaired Megan’s wound with a radical, untested new surgery.

Bridget Regan originated the Megan Hunt charcacter in Season 13 but was replaced by Spencer for the 14th season.