STXfilms has acquired domestic distribution rights to Greenland, a disaster thriller that will be the next film from Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh and that film’s star Gerard Butler. The studio said it is eyeing a May production start on the pic from Thunder Road Films and Anton.

STXinternational already has international rights to the project, which was among the buzz titles at last month’s European Film Market; at one time in an incarnation Chris Evans and Neill Blomkamp were attached. STXinternational will handle overseas distribution through its output partnerships and distribute the film itself in the UK.

The plot centers on one family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural

disaster. Chris Sparling penned the script, with revisions by Mitchell LaFortune.

Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk, who also developed the project, is producing with Butler and Alan Siegel via their G-Base production company. Anton is fully financing and producing. CAA Media Finance arranged the film’s financing and co-repped domestic rights with Anton.

Angel Has Fallen, the third film in a trilogy, hits theaters August 23 via Lionsgate.