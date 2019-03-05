Greenacre Films, the producer of Netflix’s feature film Been So Long, has struck a first-look television deal with international distributor Banijay Rights.

The indie, which was set up by Amanda Jenks, who produced HBO and BBC co-pro The Girl, and Nadine Marsh-Edwards, producer of Gurinder Chadha’s Bhaji on the Beach, is looking to develop and produces scripted series for the UK, U.S. and international markets.

It is particularly eyeing a push into the U.S. scripted market after scoring a number of projects in paid development with UK broadcasters.

Banijay hopes the deal will expand its English-language scripted library; it currently represents dramas including French period drama Versailles and Israeli vampire comedy Juda.

Marsh-Edwards said, “Now feels like an exciting time to be embracing this new venture and expanding on our slate of distinctive shows, Banijay understands the ethos of our company and we’re delighted to be working with them”

Jenks added, “Nadine and I share a vision to make Greenacre a distinctive place to work, diversity in the broadest sense, has always been at the heart of everything we do and there couldn’t be a better time to be working in film and television.”

Chris Stewart, Commercial Director, Scripted at Banijay Rights added, “This partnership is further evidence of our strategy to develop our English language portfolio and build upon the huge growth we are witnessing in the scripted market. Nadine and Amanda have very strong track records and share an instinct for original, authored work which is instrumental in an increasingly competitive market. We are delighted to be working with them to help bring their stories to life.”