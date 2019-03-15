EXCLUSIVE: A24 has added actors Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson to its David Lowery-directed Fantasy Epic Green Knight, the retelling of the medieval tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

Dev Patel is in talks to star in the adaptation of one of the most famous tales in early English literature. Lowery, Toby Halbrooks, and James M. Johnston are producing via their Sailor Bear production banner, along with Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page of Ley Line Entertainment.

BRON Studio’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth will serve as executive producers. A24, Ley Line, BRON Creative are financing the pic.

Keoghan starred opposite Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed 2017 Cannes film The Killing of a Sacred Deer, as well as Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic Dunkirk, which earned an Oscar Best Picture nomination. He’ll next been seen in FX’s sci-fi series, Y: The Last Man.

Ineson appeared in sci-fi adventure film, Ready Player One, produced and directed by Steven Spielberg. Other credits include Game of Thrones, The Capture, A24’s The Witch, the Coen brothers’ Netflix movie The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and the forthcoming STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment film The Boy 2.

Keoghan is repped by CAA, Troika and Macfarlane Chard in the UK, and Management 360. Ineson is with Gordon and French in the UK and Gersh in the US.