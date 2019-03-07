Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book has driven past $200M global. The Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures film from director Peter Farrelly hit the milestone with Wednesday’s updated grosses. That includes $77.3M domestically via Universal Pictures and $126.9M at the international box office through Amblin and Lionsgate markets. The worldwide total is $204.2M.

The three-time Oscar winner, which also took laurels for Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali and Best Original Screenplay for Brian Currie, Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, doubled its theater count in North America after the Academy Awards. It then grossed an additional $4.7M to mark the biggest Oscar bump since The King’s Speech.

Also post-Oscar, China chimed in with a stellar $17.3M debut to immediately become the second-highest-grossing Best Picture winner in the territory, behind only Titanic.

Alibaba and Amblin Partners put their muscle behind the movie which has an 8.9 on reviews aggregator Douban and a 9.6 on ticketing platform Maoyan. It led all box office during the midweeks this week.

Other territories that have been open for several sessions, including France (Metropolitan) and the UK (eOne), saw significant uplift following the Oscars.

The Top 5 markets so far are as follows: China ($26.7M), France ($10.7M), the UK ($10M), Australia ($7.8M) and Italy ($8.6M).