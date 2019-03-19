Indie distributor Gravitas Ventures on Tuesday launched Gravitas Movies, an ad-free streaming service that will showcase the company’s library of at least 1,000 movies. The price is $4.99 a month for the service, which is available as of today at gravitasmovies.com and via Comcast’s Xfinity X1, Apple TV and iOS devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android mobile and TV devices.

The service is up and running in the U.S., with a global rollout coming later this summer. The platform is powered by Float Left’s Flicast, JW Player and Cleeng.

Gravitas Ventures, which employs a theatrical/digital distribution model, has been a staple at film festivals with a focus on genre and documentaries. It most recently showcased its docu The River and the Wall, featuring presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, which premiered at SXSW.

Among the titles at launch include the Platoon reunion documentary Brothers in Arms with Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and Willem Defoe; thriller Billy Boy with Melissa Benoist; Katie Holmes’ directorial debut All We Had; and Michael Caine’s 1960s documentary My Generation.

“At Gravitas we have always taken pride in being a distributor that can connect the artist and the consumer,” Gravitas Ventures president Michael Murphy said Tuesday in announcing the launch. “By launching our SVOD service, we are taking the next step in bringing our vast young library of films to a global audience. Given the volume, diversity of programming, and refresh rate, we have one of the best value propositions in the marketplace today for fans of independent films and documentaries and plan to keep the offering fresh and new for years to come.”