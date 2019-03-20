Graham King, whose 12-year journey to make Bohemian Rhapsody culminated with four Oscars last month, will receive the International Filmmaker of the Year Award at this year’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The Oscar-winning producer will receive his honor April 1 during the NATO exhibition confab’s International Day Luncheon. It’s a fitting bookend for King, who helped launch the first look at his Queen biopic starring Rami Malek during 20th Century Fox’s CinemaCon presentation last year.

Bohemian Rhapsody has grossed $874 million at the global box office, King’s 10th film to cross $200 million worldwide. It won Oscars for Malek as Best Actor for playing Freddie Mercury, as well as for Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing. It was also nominated for Best Picture.

King won the Best Picture Oscar in 2006 for The Departed, and his credits include Traffic, Ali, The

Aviator, Tomb Raider, World War Z, Argo, Hugo, Rango, The Town and Gangs of New York.

This year’s other CinemaCon awards recipients include the likes of Joe and Anthony Russo, Octavia Spencer, David Harbour, Olivia Wilde and Cineworld Group chairman Anthony Bloom.

CinemaCon runs April 1-4 at Caesars Palace.