As a prequel series, there’s always been an unavoidable finish line waiting for Gotham. The Fox series ends when Batman begins.

That finish line is looming and the end is near for the series, which is set in Bruce Wayne’s hometown in the years and months leading up to his first masked-man adventures as Batman. After five seasons, Gotham will conclude with a two-part series finale that airs April 18 and April 25. The series will also hit the magic number with its 100th episode with that final broadcast. The poster released today (found below) by Fox makes it clear that the final episodes will deliver what fans have long-waited for — an appearance by a certain caped crusader.

The show has been an eccentric entry in the television life of DC Comics characters. Its main protagonist, for one thing, doesn’t wear a cape or mask and never will. The show’s focus is Ben McKenzie’s flinty Jim Gordon (a character played by Gary Oldman in the Christopher Nolan Bat-films), who is a good cop with morals in a bad city that’s lost its marbles.

Gotham has some parallels to Smallville (both are geographically-named series that serve as preambles to an iconic superhero’s costumed career) and that show notoriously frustrated its fans with a finale that never gave the audience a good look at star Tom Welling in a Superman suit. Don’t expect Gotham to repeat that error.

The wind-down of Gotham has some serendipitous timing. The 80th anniversary of Batman is being celebrated all year long (the actual anniversary is this Sunday, which will be acknowledged in a big way at WonderCon, the pop-culture expo in Anaheim over the weekend).

Synopsis: from Fox: “As Bane (guest star Shane West) enacts his final plan for Gotham’s destruction, Gordon rallies his former enemies to save the city. Meanwhile, Nyssa al Ghul (guest star Jaime Murray) kidnaps Barbara’s newborn daughter with ambitions to raise her as her own. Then, Bruce’s decision to leave Gotham points him to his destiny, while devastating Selina in the all-new “They Did What?” episode of Gotham airing April 18th.”

The cast includes Ben McKenzie as Detective James Gordon, Donal Logue as Detective Harvey Bullock, Morena Baccarin as Dr. Leslie Thompkins, Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne, Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle/the future Catwoman, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/The Riddler, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox. Guest cast: Shane West as Eduardo Durrance / Bane, Jaime Murray as Nyssa al Ghul, David Carranza as Angel Vallelunga, Kelcy Griffin as Detective Harper, John Bedford Lloyd as General Wade, JW Cortes as Detective Alvarez, Ann Harada as Mayor.