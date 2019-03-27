Freeform has set premiere dates for the season bow of Good Trouble and the midseason returns of Grown-ish and Siren. Check out the new key art for the first two and a first-look photo of Siren below.

Freeform

The sophomore run of Good Trouble will launch at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. The Fosters spinoff series follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young-adult lives in Los Angeles, with Mariana tackling the male-dominated world of tech and Callie facing the harsh realities of the federal legal system clerking for a federal judge. After moving to the Coterie downtown, they realize that living on their own is not all that it’s cracked up to be. Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele and Roger Bart co-star.

Freeform

Grown-ish, a spinoff of Freeform corporate sib ABC’s Black-ish, will kick off the second half of its Season 2 at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. After the cliffhanger spring finale, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends find themselves at dramatic crossroads in their relationships, academics and adulthood. Topics explored in the new episodes will include cultural appropriation, mental health, academic scandal and more. The cast also includes Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, Deon Cole and newly promoted series regular Diggy Simmons..

Freeform

Watery drama Siren dives into its Season 2B on Thursday, July 11. It will pick up with Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) feeling uncertain about the mermaids’ future after the deadly consequences of the attack on the oil rig. With the mermaids returning to sea, Ben and Maddie are left feeling lost without Ryn (Eline Powell). Once Helen (Rena Owen) learns she’s not the only one of her kind, she discovers theirs a dark side to her people’s past. Ian Verdun also stars.

The announcements were made as part of the second annual Freeform Summit at Goya Studios in Hollywood.