In Neil Gaiman’s new Amazon series Good Omens the end of the world is fast approaching and the forces of good and evil set out to find the Anti-Christ to stop Armageddon from happening. Good comes in the form of the charming angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the snide demon Crowley (David Tennant). The unlikely pair agree to put their differences aside (for the most part) to put an end to the apocalypse as the Four Horsemen mount their motorbikes to ride.

Amazon released the first trailer for Good Omens today ahead of its May 31 release on Amazon Prime Video and before it makes its debut at SXSW with a full-blown end-of-days spectacular. It gives our first look at Sheen and Tennant in action as the biblical odd couple and based on the trailer alone, they could not have picked a more perfect angel and demon to save the world from a child Anti-Christ. We also get to see flashes Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman and others as everyone braces for a bonkers journey that may or may not end with the devastation of the Earth.

Good Omens is based on the book by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett and also stars Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos and more. It is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia. Gaiman, Douglas Mackinnon, Chris Sussman, Simon Winstone and Rob Wilkins serve as Executive Producers.

Watch the trailer above.