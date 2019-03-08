Good Omens has taken over SXSW. In addition to shuttle buses plastered with the faces of the show’s stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant, Amazon Prime Video carved out a space for themselves at the multi-pronged Austin confab with the “Good Omens Garden of Earthly Delights” which helps you forget that the end is nigh.

Based on the novel from Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Good Omens debuts on the streaming service May 31 and tells the adventurous story of a fussy angel, Aziraphale (Sheen), and a loose-living demon, Crowley (Tennant) – a pair of frenemies who’ve become overly fond of their lives on Earth and have formed an unlikely alliance to stop the world from ending. Before it premieres, SXSW attendees can experience the series with a full immersive experience (one of many at the fest) that takes elements of the show and puts them on a lush green lawn that is the “Garden of Earthly Delights”.

On the more angelic side of the garden you can browse the A.Z. Fell & Co. pop-up book store (just like in the novel!) as well as indulge in a day of pampering with manicures and hand massages. You can also dine on some sushi while listening to a string quartet play selections from Queen, Crowley’s favorite band. This spills over into the darker side of the garden which includes BBQ, hairstyling and a Hellhound Puppy Pen filled with real non-threatening puppies (courtesy of the Austin Animal Center) that you can hold, adopt and love forever. There is also a replica of Crowley’s 1926 Bentley — just like in the series — for your viewing pleasure.

Angels and demons populate the area as you celebrate the apocalypse and in the very center is massive 20-foot tree with that is the source of tasty beers and wines that will make you happy enough before the world ends — which is timed by a clock in front. When you exit the the garden you are given a color-changing umbrella that protects you from the downpour of the apocalypse — and you can get a picture!

The Garden, which is located on 604 Driskill in Austin, will also serve as a venue for parties later in the weekend as well as concerts throughout the fest. From March 8-11, doomsdayers will roam the streets of Austin luring them to partake in celebration in the garden. Make sure you head there ASAP before the world ends…and did I mention there are puppies?!