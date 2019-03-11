Preteenage madness and in-between sadness collide in Good Boys, a youthful comedy that has its world premiere tonight at SXSW. Two weeks into sixth-grade, three best buds experience some highs and lows in the redband trailer. Check it out above (keyword: redband).

Here’s the synopsis: After getting invited to their first kissing party, three best friends (Room’s Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon) accidentally destroy a drone they weren’t allowed to touch. To replace it, they skip school and set off on an epic odyssey of bad decisions, involving inadvertently stolen drugs, the police and lots of tears. Such is the life of a “social piranha.”

Molly Gordon, Midori Francis and Josh Caras co-star in the pic from first-time feature director Gene Stupnitsky, who executive produded SMILF and Bad Teacher and co-EP’d The Office. He also wrote the screenplay with Lee Eisenberg. Seth Rogen, who produced Good Boys with Eisenberg, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, also makes an appearance in the trailer, breaking the bad news that the three stars are too young to watch the redband trailer for their own movie.

Universal Pictures opens the pic on August 16. Have a look at the trailer, and let us know what you think.