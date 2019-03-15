The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set January 5 for its 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. The 2020 show again will be produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA and air live coast-to-coast on NBC,

Deadline

It will be the second Globes show covered as part of a new eight-year deal NBC inked with HFPA and dcp in September. Next year’s affair with mark the 25th consecutive Golden Globes telecast for the Peacock. This year’s telecast, which saw a 4% year to year ratings uptick (5.0 vs 5.2) was held on Sunday, January 6, the same weekend as next year’s will be, meaning that the Globes, unlike many other kudos shows, are not affected by the Motion Picture Academy’s decision to move the Oscars two weeks earlier in the season’s calendar to February 9, 2020. That move was made by the Academy’s Board partly in response to dipping ratings, which they felt might be a result of the glut of shows preceding it dragging the season out too long and hurting the Oscars by coming at the end of the trail. (With the Oscars held February 24, this year, ratings actually improved by 11% year-to-year). We’ll see about that since the real culprit in lower ratings is more likely due to movies the public hasn’t seen in any great numbers. This year, the Oscars and the other shows had the advantage of popular nominees and winners including Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born and Green Book.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Golden Globes, more than any other major awards show, has seen the smallest drop in viewership over recent years. The 2019 show also was prescient in leading the way by being the first to crown a number of eventual Oscar winners, including the same three awards for Green Book (Picture Comedy or Musical, Screenplay, Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali), Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek, The Favourite’s Olivia Colman, If Beale Street Could Talk’s Regina King, Roma as Foreign Language Film along with its Alfonso Cuaron as Director, and “Shallow” as Best Song (and nothing else for then-presumed front-runner A Star Is Born) all won first at the Globes this year. By awarding Bohemian Rhapsody Best Picture Drama, the Globes also started the strong momentum for that Queen biopic that went on to win a leading four Oscars including Malek for Best Actor.

This is an impressive track record, but of course the Globes has the advantage of having two Best Picture categories and splitting the lead actor and actress winners between drama (where Glenn Close got a huge boost and instant front-runner status due to her acceptance speech) and comedy/musical.

The Globes are viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide and include both motion picture and television awards, the latter where it often is the first to pick new shows that go on to win Emmys.

Meanwhile other pre-Oscar shows have been scrambling to get prime dates in light of the earlier date for the 92nd Academy Awards. BAFTA was the most affected and now will air just one week before Oscar Sunday. The Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which draws many contenders during the voting period, is moving to mid-January, while other events such as Sundance Film Festival and Berlin Film Festival also are juggling their dates. The Critics’ Choice Awards has yet to announce its 2020 date.

Where the schedule is really getting shaken is the new voting schedule for Oscar nominations. Polls will open January 2 (five days earlier than last year) and close on January 7, a two-day-shorter window and also just two days instead of five after the Globes, leaving far less time for any impact Globe winners might have on Academy nomination balloting.