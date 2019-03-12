Netflix has ordered eight episodes of original anime series Gods & Heroes, set in the world of Greek mythology and featuring Jason O’Mara, Mamie Gummer and Chris Diamantopoulos, among others, in the voice cast.

The series (see the new poster below), from Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, chronicles the illegitimate son of Zeus, a young man tasked with saving heaven and earth despite the interference of a vengeful goddess and her monstrous forces.

“In Gods & Heroes we wanted to tell a wholly original story set in the beloved world of Greek mythology,” said creators Vlas and Charley Parlapanides in a statement. “We are thankful for such an amazing cast and for such great creative partners at Netflix and Powerhouse Animation, who continue to push the envelope and expand the anime genre in a manner we had only dreamed of.”

The Parlapanides (Immortals, Death Note) will serve as writers and executive producers. Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind Netflix’s Castlevania and the upcoming Seis Manos, are leading animation development and creation.

In addition to O’Mara, Gummer and Diamantopoulos, the voice cast includes Derek Phillips, Jessica Henwick, Melina Kanakaredes, Claudia Christian and Elias Toufexis.

John Derderian, Director of Anime for Netflix, said the Parlapanides “have an outstanding track record of telling gripping stories set in fantastical worlds and we are thrilled to bring their unique vision for the Gods of Mount Olympus to Netflix members around the world.”

Gods & Heroes adds to Netflix’s anime slate including Castlevania, Devilman Crybaby, Godzilla: The Planet Eater, Baki, Violet Evergarden, B: The Beginning, Aggretsuko, and The Seven Deadly Sins. Upcoming titles include Pacific Rim, Altered Carbon, Yasuke, Ghost in the Shell, and Trese.