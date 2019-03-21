We’re getting the first look at Oscar winner Forest Whitaker as crime boss Bumpy Johnson in a teaser trailer for Epix’s new straight-to-series crime drama Godfather of Harlem.

From Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein and ABC Signature Studios, Godfather of Harlem is inspired by the story of the infamous crime boss Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch) – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

In addition to Whitaker and Thatch, Vincent D’Onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito, Paul Sorvino and Ilfenesh Hadera also star.

Written by Brancato and Eckstein, the 10-episode series is slated to premiere this fall on Epix and Epix Now, the network’s new streaming service.

Watch the trailer above.