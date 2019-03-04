EXCLUSIVE: Actress and comedian Anna Akana (Youth & Consequences) is giving off some hilarious Goldie Hawn-in-Overboard rich girl out of water vibes in this clip from the SXSW comedy Go Back To China.

Written and directed by Emily Ting (Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong), the film stars Akana as Sasha Li, a spoiled rich girl living in Los Angeles. As she lives off her trust fund, she expects to find a fashion design job easily but has no luck. Luckily she has a pile of money to pad her fall — until her dad (Richard Ng) cuts her off and she is forced to go back to China (hence the title of the movie) and work for the family toy business. While getting acclimated to her new life, she reconnects with her estranged sister (Lynn Chen) and struggles with having to actually work for money and is humbled in the process.

In the clip above, we see Sasha — appropriately dressed in a jacket that looks like a dead muppet — as she meets with her father and sisters for her first day on the job at the toy factory. It doesn’t go exactly how she expected.

Go Back To China makes its world premiere at SXSW on March 9.