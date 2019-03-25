Betty Gilpin, who recently appeared on the silver screen in New Line’s rom-com Isn’t It Romantic, has officially boarded The Hunt, the Universal Pictures/Blumhouse Productions action thriller penned Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse. The Emmy nominated star of Netflix’s female wrestling series, GLOW, joins Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, and Glenn Howerton in the film which is being directed by Craig Zobel.

Scheduled for release in October, the pic explores escalating aggressiveness between the political right and left in America. Jason Blum will produce alongside Lindelof for his White Rabbit shingle. Exec producers are Cuse and Zobel. Erik Baiers, Jay Polidoro, and Mika Pryce will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Up next, Gilpin stars opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista in the 20th Century Fox action-comedy Stuber, which premiered at SXSW in Austin. She also co-stars Sony’s The Grudge remake alongside Jacki Weaver and Andrea Riseborough. That hits theaters next year.

Gilpin’s reps are ICM, Anonymous Content, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.