Sebastián Lelio’s Gloria Bell handily took the best specialty debut mantle this weekend with one of the highest opening weekend per-theater averages for a limited release title this year.
The film dominated, as the specialty universe converged at the start of the weekend at SXSW. The A24 feature starring Julianne Moore, John Turturro and Michael Cera grossed an estimated $154,775 in the three-day, averaging $30,955. Gloria Bell is the re-imagined English-language and L.A.-set drama of a free-spirit, based on Lelio’s 2014 title, Gloria, set in Santiago, Chile, which took in over $2.1M via Roadside Attractions stateside.
The US debut of Franco Rosso’s 1980 film, Babylon, had a solid start with its weekend exclusive at BAM in Brooklyn. Babylon grossed an estimated $20,096 over the weekend. The company also bowed 3 Faces by Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi with an exclusive New York run over the weekend, taking in $7,196.
Lionsgate Premiere opened The Kid, starring Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan, Leila George, Adam Baldwin and Chris Pratt, in 267 locations to $505K for a soft $1,891 PTA. Though not gangbusters, the title should turn a small profit.
Other limited release launches include Bollywood’s Badla from Reliance, which grossed over $614K in 94 North American theaters, averaging $6,535. And, Greenwich Entertainment bowed doc Ferrante Fever by Giacomo Durzi in a single location for $4K.
Apollo 11 launched in regular theaters after exclusive landings in IMAX locations around the country last weekend. In total, the Neon release grossed $1.3M in 405 theaters, averaging $3,212 bringing the Sundance premiere’s cume to over $3.78M.
Music Box Films added three runs for Transit in its second frame, grossing $42,538 for an $8,508 average bringing its cume to just under $90K.
NEW RELEASES
3 Faces (Kino Lorber) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $7,196
Babylon (Kino Lorber Repertory / Seventy-Seven) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $20,096
Badla (Reliance) NEW [94 Theaters] Weekend $614,328, Average $6,535
Ferrante Fever (Greenwich Entertainment) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $4,000
Gloria Bell (A24) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $154,775, Average $30,955
The Kid (Lionsgate Premiere) NEW [267 Theaters] Weekend $505,000, Average $1,891
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 2 [405 Theaters] Weekend $1,301,000, Average $3,212, Cume $3,780,952
Climax (A24) Week 2 [28 Theaters] Weekend $110,786, Average $3,957, Cume $280,652
Furie (Well Go USA) Week 2 [27 Theaters] Weekend $164,000, Average $6,074, Cume $395,464
Giant Little Ones (Vertical Entertainment) Week 2 [7 Theaters] Weekend $23,500, Average $3,357, Cume $40,568
Saint Judy (Blue Fox Entertainment) Week 2 [16 Theaters] Weekend $7,363, Average $460, Cume $67,866
Transit (Music Box Films) Week 2 [5 Theaters] Weekend $42,538, Average $8,508, Cume $89,730
The Wedding Guest (IFC Films) Week 2 [31 Theaters] Weekend $66,078, Average $2,132, Cume $90,306
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
The Iron Orchard (Santa Rita Film Co.) Week 3 [22 Theaters] Weekend $23,170, Average $1,053, Cume $162,030
Run The Race (Roadside Attractions) Week 3 [753 Theaters] Weekend $607,745, Average $807, Cume $5,241,994
Total Dhamaal (FIP) Week 3 [117 Theaters] Weekend $150,000, Average $1,282, Cume $2,014,552
Wrestle (Oscilloscope) Week 3 [4 Theater] Weekend $4,750, Average $1,188, Cume $17,820
Birds Of Passage (The Orchard) Week 4 [50 Theaters] Weekend $61,343, Average $1,227, Cume $246,581
Catvideofest 2019 (Oscilloscope) Week 4 [55 Theaters] Weekend $141,500, Average $2,573, Cume $216,076
Ruben Brandt, Collector (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [17 Theaters] Weekend $8,894, Average $523, Cume $50,687
A Tuba To Cuba (Blue Fox Entertainment) Week 4 [16 Theaters] Weekend $13,941, Average $871, Cume $59,394
Everybody Knows (Focus Features) Week 5 [283 Theaters] Weekend $445,000, Average $1,573, Cume $1,878,000
Lords Of Chaos (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 5 [17 Theaters] Weekend $7,435, Average $437, Cume $238,499
To Dust (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 5 [17 Theaters] Weekend $15,496, Average $911, Cume $123,442
Arctic (Bleecker Street) Week 6 [208 Theaters] Weekend $182,292, Average $876, Cume $1,983,722
Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [77 Theater] Weekend $113,086, Average $1,469, Cume $860,249
Stan & Ollie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [61 Theaters] Weekend $52,657, Average $849, Cume $5,150,756
Capernaum (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 13 [45 Theaters] Weekend $60,883, Average $1,353, Cume $1,469,926
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight) Week 16 [278 Theaters] Weekend $260,000, Average $935, Cume $33,809,298
Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 24 [119 Theaters] Weekend $131,600, Average $1,106, Cume $17,221,949