Sebastián Lelio’s Gloria Bell handily took the best specialty debut mantle this weekend with one of the highest opening weekend per-theater averages for a limited release title this year.

The film dominated, as the specialty universe converged at the start of the weekend at SXSW. The A24 feature starring Julianne Moore, John Turturro and Michael Cera grossed an estimated $154,775 in the three-day, averaging $30,955. Gloria Bell is the re-imagined English-language and L.A.-set drama of a free-spirit, based on Lelio’s 2014 title, Gloria, set in Santiago, Chile, which took in over $2.1M via Roadside Attractions stateside.

The US debut of Franco Rosso’s 1980 film, Babylon, had a solid start with its weekend exclusive at BAM in Brooklyn. Babylon grossed an estimated $20,096 over the weekend. The company also bowed 3 Faces by Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi with an exclusive New York run over the weekend, taking in $7,196.

Lionsgate Premiere opened The Kid, starring Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan, Leila George, Adam Baldwin and Chris Pratt, in 267 locations to $505K for a soft $1,891 PTA. Though not gangbusters, the title should turn a small profit.

Other limited release launches include Bollywood’s Badla from Reliance, which grossed over $614K in 94 North American theaters, averaging $6,535. And, Greenwich Entertainment bowed doc Ferrante Fever by Giacomo Durzi in a single location for $4K.

Apollo 11 launched in regular theaters after exclusive landings in IMAX locations around the country last weekend. In total, the Neon release grossed $1.3M in 405 theaters, averaging $3,212 bringing the Sundance premiere’s cume to over $3.78M.

Music Box Films added three runs for Transit in its second frame, grossing $42,538 for an $8,508 average bringing its cume to just under $90K.

NEW RELEASES

3 Faces (Kino Lorber) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $7,196

Babylon (Kino Lorber Repertory / Seventy-Seven) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $20,096

Badla (Reliance) NEW [94 Theaters] Weekend $614,328, Average $6,535

Ferrante Fever (Greenwich Entertainment) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $4,000

Gloria Bell (A24) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $154,775, Average $30,955

The Kid (Lionsgate Premiere) NEW [267 Theaters] Weekend $505,000, Average $1,891

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 2 [405 Theaters] Weekend $1,301,000, Average $3,212, Cume $3,780,952

Climax (A24) Week 2 [28 Theaters] Weekend $110,786, Average $3,957, Cume $280,652

Furie (Well Go USA) Week 2 [27 Theaters] Weekend $164,000, Average $6,074, Cume $395,464

Giant Little Ones (Vertical Entertainment) Week 2 [7 Theaters] Weekend $23,500, Average $3,357, Cume $40,568

Saint Judy (Blue Fox Entertainment) Week 2 [16 Theaters] Weekend $7,363, Average $460, Cume $67,866

Transit (Music Box Films) Week 2 [5 Theaters] Weekend $42,538, Average $8,508, Cume $89,730

The Wedding Guest (IFC Films) Week 2 [31 Theaters] Weekend $66,078, Average $2,132, Cume $90,306

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

The Iron Orchard (Santa Rita Film Co.) Week 3 [22 Theaters] Weekend $23,170, Average $1,053, Cume $162,030

Run The Race (Roadside Attractions) Week 3 [753 Theaters] Weekend $607,745, Average $807, Cume $5,241,994

Total Dhamaal (FIP) Week 3 [117 Theaters] Weekend $150,000, Average $1,282, Cume $2,014,552

Wrestle (Oscilloscope) Week 3 [4 Theater] Weekend $4,750, Average $1,188, Cume $17,820

Birds Of Passage (The Orchard) Week 4 [50 Theaters] Weekend $61,343, Average $1,227, Cume $246,581

Catvideofest 2019 (Oscilloscope) Week 4 [55 Theaters] Weekend $141,500, Average $2,573, Cume $216,076

Ruben Brandt, Collector (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [17 Theaters] Weekend $8,894, Average $523, Cume $50,687

A Tuba To Cuba (Blue Fox Entertainment) Week 4 [16 Theaters] Weekend $13,941, Average $871, Cume $59,394

Everybody Knows (Focus Features) Week 5 [283 Theaters] Weekend $445,000, Average $1,573, Cume $1,878,000

Lords Of Chaos (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 5 [17 Theaters] Weekend $7,435, Average $437, Cume $238,499

To Dust (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 5 [17 Theaters] Weekend $15,496, Average $911, Cume $123,442

Arctic (Bleecker Street) Week 6 [208 Theaters] Weekend $182,292, Average $876, Cume $1,983,722

Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [77 Theater] Weekend $113,086, Average $1,469, Cume $860,249

Stan & Ollie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [61 Theaters] Weekend $52,657, Average $849, Cume $5,150,756

Capernaum (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 13 [45 Theaters] Weekend $60,883, Average $1,353, Cume $1,469,926

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight) Week 16 [278 Theaters] Weekend $260,000, Average $935, Cume $33,809,298

Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 24 [119 Theaters] Weekend $131,600, Average $1,106, Cume $17,221,949