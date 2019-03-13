Globalgate Entertainment, the local-language film and TV production and financing consortium closely aligned with Lionsgate, has added The Philippines’ Viva Communications to its worldwide network of 13 production and distribution companies.

Other Globalgate partners include Televisa, Gaumont, Nordisk, Tobis, Rai, Kadokawa, Lotte, TME, Paris Filmes, CineColombia/Dynamo and Belga.

Since its launch in 1981, Viva Communications has been a leading distributor of Hollywood and local-language content in The Philippines with affiliated labels including Viva Films, Viva International Pictures, Viva Live, Viva Networks, Viva and Vicor Records, Viva Music Publishing and Viva Artists Agency. Local films released by Viva include top grossing films Kita Kita, Sid & Aya, Aurora, Miss Granny, Fantastika and Never Not Love You.

Commented Viva Communications Chairman & CEO Vicente R. del Rosario, Jr., “William Pfeiffer has been a great friend, both professionally and personally, and we look forward to working with him alongside the rest of the Globalgate leadership team, Clifford Werber, Paul Presburger and Meg Thomson, to expand our global footprint. We’re confident our strategic positioning alongside Globalgate and its top-tier partners around the world will enhance Viva Communications’ dominance in the Philippines.”

Pfeiffer, Werber and Presburger, co-founders of Globalgate, added, “Viva Communications, a closely-knit, world-class content production and distribution company, is a perfect fit for Globalgate’s consortium. Together with Vic and the entire Viva family, we’ll focus on production of mainstream Filipino films while augmenting Globalgate’s formidable inventory of commercial intellectual property sourced from our consortium partners around the world.”

Globalgate sources and curates IP and remakes, with priority access to its Consortium Partners’ libraries of more than 20,000 titles, as well as properties sourced worldwide from publishers, literary agencies, production companies and third-party rights holders. The group’s aim is to co-produce and co-finance mainstream, wide release local-language films in key international territories.