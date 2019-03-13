EXCLUSIVE: Disney Channel star Peyton List and Susan Santiago (The Hate U Give) are set as series regulars opposite Brooke Shields and Ben J. Pierce in the CW’s drama pilot Glamorous, from Damon Wayans Jr. and his Two Shakes Entertainment, writer Jordon Nardino and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Nardino and directed by Eva Longoria in her pilot directing debut, Glamorous centers on Marco (Pierce), a gender-nonconforming recent high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.

List will play AlyssaSays, an over-the-top YouTube personality with a competitive edge who finds an unexpected home at the same cosmetics firm as Marco (Pierce).

Santiago will portray Julia, a no-nonsense lawyer who has raised her son in a loving and supportive environment where he’s always been held to the highest of standards. As her son leaves the nest for the first time, Julia fights to keep him on the ambitious (if colorless) path in life she is absolutely certain is best for him.

Nardino, Wayans Jr. and Longoria executive produce. Two Shakes VP Development and Production Kameron Tarlow is co-executive producer. CBS TV Studios, where Wayans Jr. and Two Shakes are under a first-look deal, is the studio.

Former Bunk’d and Jessie star List was recently seen in Hulu’s thriller series Light As A Feather and in a guest-starring role on CBS’ Happy Together. Her most recent film, Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, released in January, and her upcoming credits include MGM’s musical remake of the cult classic Valley Girl. She’s repped by CAA.

Santiago was recently seen in the critically praised The Hate U Give and is best known for her guest starring and recurring appearances on Grey’s Anatomy, Longmire, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder and Criminal Minds. Her producing debut, Illegal, in which she also stars, will premiere in competition at the upcoming Pasadena International Film Festival. She is repped by Candy Entertainment, The Corsa Agency and Silver Mass Entertainment.