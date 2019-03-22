EXCLUSIVE: Chester Lockhart (Todrick) and newcomer Brady Dalton Richards have joined the series-regular cast of the CW’s drama pilot Glamorous, from Damon Wayans Jr and his Two Shakes Entertainment, writer Jordon Nardino and CBS TV Studios. They join previously announced Brooke Shields, Ben Pierce, Peyton List and Susan Santiago.

Written by Nardino and directed by Eva Longoria in her pilot-directing debut, Glamorous centers on Marco (Pierce), a gender-nonconforming recent high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.

Lockhart will play Dizmal, a non-binary drag performer and nightlife fixture who opens Marco’s eyes to everything the city has to offer a young queer person.

Richards is Ben, an insecure and endearing young assistant who develops a workplace crush on Marco.

Nardino, Wayans and Longoria executive produce. Two Shakes VP Development and Production Kameron Tarlow is co-executive producer. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Lockhart is a recording artist, actor and event producer whose work includes a series-regular role on MTV’s Todrick, as well as Disney’s musical Mulan, Rupaul’s Drag Race (VH1) and Rupaul’s Christmas Special (Logo). He is repped by Bohemia Group and KMR.

Richards, a graduate of Syracuse University’s School of Drama, is a New York theater-trained actor and musician. He will be performing in an upcoming production of Kate DiCamillo’s The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane (adapted by Dwayne Hartford) at 24th St. Theatre in Los Angeles. Richards is repped by Affinity Artists and Stein Entertainment Group.