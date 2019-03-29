The LGBTQ community was championed and celebrated Thursday night as 15 of the 27 trophies for the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were handed out at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Greg Berlanti teen romance Love, Simon took the trophy for Outstanding Film while Tanya Saracho’s groundbreaking Latinx series Vida was honored as Outstanding Comedy. Snaps were given to the Fab 5 as Netflix’s Queer Eye won for Outstanding Reality Program.

The night was also blessed with the queen herself Beyonce and her king Jay-Z as they took the stage to accept the Vanguard Award. The ceremony also honored “Just Jack” himself Sean Hayes with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

Other winners of the evening included the animated series Steven Universe, Hannah Gadsby’s socially poignant Netflix special Nanette, and the timely feature documentary TransMilitary. This year, GLAAD introduced the inaugural Outstanding Video Game Award which went to The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset.

“This year’s award recipients not only represent stories that are moving the needle today, but are a reflection of just how far LGBTQ images in the media have evolved over the last 30 years,” said GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis. “Award recipients like Queer Eye, Vida and Love, Simon represent a new generation of diverse LGBTQ creators, talent, and storytellers who are raising the bar at a critical time in our community and our country.”

The star-studded evening included appearances from Gwyneth Paltrow, Lena Waithe, Janet Mock, Adam Lambert, Adam Rippon, Meghan Trainor, Nico Santos, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Gigi Gorgeous. Lizzo and Adam Lambert also livened up the evening with performances. One of the most noticeable fashion accessories included the blue “&” pins for GLAAD’s Together movement – representing solidarity and GLAAD’s work on intersectional issues including immigration, racial justice, women’s rights, and LGBTQ acceptance.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. They continue in New York City May 4 when the remaining award recipients will be announced. GLAAD previously announced that Madonna will receive the Advocate for Change Award and Andy Cohen will receive the Vito Russo Award at the New York ceremony.

Read the complete list of the winners announced at the L.A. ceremony below.

Vanguard Award: Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Sean Hayes

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Love, Simon (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Vida (Starz)

Outstanding Reality Program: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary: Believer (HBO)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character): “Someplace Other Than Here” The Guest Book (TBS)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming: Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Video Game: The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset (Bethesda Softworks)

Outstanding Comic Book: Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, written by Mark Russell (DC Comics)

Outstanding Magazine Article: “Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?” by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Variety

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish-Language): “Entrevista con Luis Sandoval para National Coming Out Day” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish-Language): “Así pinta la televisión hispana a los personajes LGBTQ, una representación preocupante” por Daniel Shoer Roth (ElNuevoHerald.com)

Special Recognition: Nanette (Netflix)

Special Recognition: TransMilitary (Logo)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): House of Mamis (INTOmore.com)