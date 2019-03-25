EXCLUSIVE: The soulful, flute-playing, twerking queen Lizzo is set to bring her “Juice” to the 30th GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. In addition to Lizzo performing her hit song to open the annual ceremony, GLAAD announced additional LGBTQIA+ luminaries and allies as presenters including Lena Waithe, Janet Mock, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Trainor, Olivia Munn, Erika Jayne, Adam Rippon, Hayley Kiyoko, and Barbara Corcoran. The ceremony will take place on March 28 at the Beverly Hilton.

“The GLAAD Media Awards advance LGBTQ representation across the media and provide a stage for LGBTQ people and allies to send messages of acceptance that travel around the world,” said Rich Ferraro, GLAAD’s Chief Communications Officer and an Executive Producer of the annual awards. “From Phil Donahue speaking at the first Awards in 1990 to Cher surprising her son Chaz after he transitioned in 2012, to the message that Beyoncé and Jay-Z will send to LBGTQ people of color this year, the GLAAD Media Awards inspire and empower. This year’s star-studded events will reflect on how LGBTQ images in the media moved culture forward over the last 30 years and will celebrate the next generation of diverse LGBTQ creators, actors, and storytellers who are raising the bar at a critical time in our community and our country.”

This adds to an already robust roster for this year’s L.A. ceremony which will be hosted by Ross Mathews. The Bey hive was buzzing earlier this month when it was announced that Beyonce and Jay-Z will receive the Vanguard Award, which recognizes allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. In addition, Emmy-winning Will & Grace actor Sean Hayes will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

Lizzo’s hits such as “Boys”, the aforementioned “Juice” and her latest bop “Tempo” with legend Missy Elliott have become musical anthems which are leaving bread crumbs to her debut album Cuz I Love You. She has appeared on HBO’s 2 Dope Queens with Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams as well as the Ellen DeGeneres Show and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She is an outspoken LGBTQ ally and has been a beacon of body positivity and female empowerment. Other guests scheduled to appear at the ceremony include Allison Janney, the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Nico Santos, Jameela Jamil, Shangela, Gigi Gorgeous, and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.

The L.A. ceremony will be followed by the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in New York City on May 4 where Madonna will receive the Advocate for Change Award and Sarah Jessica Parker will present the Vito Russo Award to Andy Cohen. Additional special guests for the New York City event include Don Lemon, Samantha Bee, and cast members of Pose.