The editorial staff at Gizmodo Media Group has ratified its second collective bargaining deal with the WGA East. The digital media outlet’s 169 members voted overwhelmingly to approve the new three-year contract, which is its first as part of Univision Communications’ Fusion Media Group.

Here are details of the deal:

3% guaranteed increases in each year of the contract;

Successorship agreement to protect the contract in the event of a sale;

Increased severance for layoffs with a guaranteed minimum of 11 weeks with no trigger threshold;

$2,000 bonus paid upon ratification of the contract;

Increases to salary minimums with higher increases for lower paid employees to create more equity in our pay scale and raise standards at all levels;

Gender neutral parental leave of 12 weeks;

Commitment to diversity issues in hiring and to address ongoing concerns at the company with $20,000 annual funding for diversity initiatives;

“Just Cause” to give employees due process in disciplinary actions;

Legal Support from the company for issues arising from authorized work for the Company;

Non-Discrimination language and improved protections against sexual harassment and in company response;

Improved Health and Safety language including the right to union representation in bringing a case of sexual harassment;

And strengthened supports for career development to provide better opportunities to grow and advance your career.

Along with Gizmodo — the online media company created from former Gawker Media assets that were bought by Univision for $135 million in 2016 — WGAE also represents the d-media staffs at Vox Media, Vice, CBSN, HuffPost, Refinery29, Onion Inc., Thrillist, The Dodo, The Intercept, ThinkProgress, MTV News, Salon, Slate, Talking Points Memo, Fast Company, and Future plc.