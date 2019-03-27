EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed writer-director team Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, a week after Deadline scooped that they are attached to their feature film writing and helming debut, an untitled pic at Lionsgate that will star Janelle Monáe. The agency will rep the duo in all areas.

The pair, who as Bush + Renz launched their careers in fashion and luxury advertising directing national campaigns for Harry Winston, Vogue and Porsche among others, have also been writing and directing cause-based short films and music videos. They were behind the 2017 PSA “Against the Wall,” which was produced by Harry Belafonte and featured Michael B. Jordan, Danny Glover and Michael K. Williams (check it out below).

In addition to several national ad campaigns, they also directed the short “Kill Jay-Z” for his album 4:44 and shorts The Glass House starring Maxwell and actress Yomi Abiola, and 17 for Tidal.

The pair’s Lionsgate film is being produced by Get Out and BlacKkKlansman producer QC Entertainment’s Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick along with Zev Foreman and Lezlie Wills.

Bush + Renz continue to be repped by Fourward, RLT Group, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Here’s “Against the Wall”: