Gerald McRaney To Star In Tate Taylor’s Fox Southern Drama Pilot ‘Filthy Rich’

Emmy winner Gerald McRaney has been cast as a lead opposite Kim Cattrall in Filthy Rich, Fox’s soapy drama pilot from The Help writer-director Tate Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV.
The project expands McRaney’s relationship with 20th TV. The veteran actor has been recurring on the studio’s praised NBC family drama This Is Us, earning two Emmy nominations and winning in 2017. He also previously co-starred on the Fox/20th TV series 24: Legacy.
McRaney, who is a Southerner himself, hailing from Mississippi, will play Eugene Monroe. An extremely southern, charming, charismatic man, he is Margaret’s (Cattrall) husband, one half of the Christian powerhouse couple that runs the Sunshine Network. He is repped by Artists and Representatives.
Taylor, is executive producing with his producing partner John Norris via Wyolah Films alongside Imagine’s Grazer and Francie Calfo. Overseeing for Imagine TV are Anna Culp and Jillian Kugler.
Major Dad alum McRaney, whose recent series credits also include Shooter and House of Cards, is repped by Artists and Representatives.