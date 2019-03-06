Gerald McRaney To Star In Tate Taylor’s Fox Southern Drama Pilot ‘Filthy Rich’

Emmy winner Gerald McRaney has been cast as a lead opposite Kim Cattrall in Filthy Rich, Fox’s soapy drama pilot from The Help writer-director Tate Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV.

The project expands McRaney’s relationship with 20th TV. The veteran actor has been recurring on the studio’s praised NBC family drama This Is Us, earning two Emmy nominations and winning in 2017. He also previously co-starred on the Fox/20th TV series 24: Legacy.

Written and to be directed by Taylor based on the New Zealand series, Filthy Rich is described as a larger-than-life Southern gothic dramedy that revolves around two strong, sharp women who will go to any length to protect their loved ones and get their due. When the wealthy CEO of the world’s largest Christian network dies in a plane crash, his wife and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids who are also in his will. When the steel azalea matriarch of the family tries to pay them to go away, these newly legitimized heirs have very different ideas and insist on not only staying in town but becoming part of the family empire.