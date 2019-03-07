EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed George Nolfi, the Boston-born filmmaker who made his directorial debut with the 2011 romantic thriller, The Adjustment Bureau, starring Matt Damon and Emily Blunt. Nolfi, who was previously with WME, also wrote the script for Ocean’s Twelve and was also part of the writing team behind The Bourne Ultimatum.

Nolfi’s latest project, a fact-based drama titled The Banker, stars Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult, and Nia Long. It’s about two African American entrepreneurs who, during the 1950’s, take on the establishment by recruiting a working-class white man and training him to pose as the head of their business empire while they posed as a janitor and a chauffeur.

Nolfi, who joins recent CAA signees including Zach Dean, Anthony McCarten, Jonathan Tropper, and Akiva Goldsman, will continue to be repped by Myman, Abell, Fineman Fox, Greenspan & Light, LL.