George Morfogen, an actor whose career spanned Broadway (most recently in 2008’s A Man For All Seasons), film (1972’s What’s Up Doc?) and the TV role for which he’s probably most widely known – as the seen-it-all inmate Bob Rebadow of HBO’s Oz – died March 8 at his home in New York.

His death was announced by his family in a New York Times obituary. A cause of death was not disclosed, but donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Though Morfogen will be instantly recognizable to viewers of the intense, addictive Oz (1997–2003), in which his quiet, elderly laid-back survivor of the brutal Oswald State Correctional Facility was often a mentor to younger, hotter heads, the actor appeared on no fewer than 12 TV series, including Saint Elsewhere, Deadly Matrimony, Blood Feud and Sherlock Holmes. His TV credits go back to 1976’s The Adams Chronicles miniseries and Kojak.

L.L Cool J, George Morfogen, ‘Oz’ Eric Liebowitz/Shutterstock

The actor’s film career was closely tied to Peter Bogdanovich, with Morfogen appearing in the director’s They All Laughed, What’s Up, Doc?, Daisy Miller and, most recently, 2014’s She’s Funny That Way, starring Imogen Poots and Owen Wilson.

But perhaps no other medium displayed Morfogen’s talents as fully as the stage. He appeared on some of the most prestigious theaters in the country, including the Kennedy Center, The Williamstown Theatre Festival, New York’s Public Theater and Shakespeare in the Park, and Off Broadway’s Mint Theater Company, to name a sampling.

His Broadway credits include 1981’s Kingdoms, with Armande Assante, the 1985 Circle in the Square production of Arms and the Man with Raul Julia, Glenne Headley and Kevin Kline, 2002’s Fortune’s Fool, directed by Arthur Penn and starring Alan Bates and Frank Langella, and, his final Broadway production, 2008’s A Man for All Seasons starring Frank Langella.

His final performance on any stage was in Horton Foote’s Traveling Lady at Off Broadway’s Cherry Lane Theater in 2017, directed by his longtime friend Austin Pendleton.

Morfogen also was an acting instructor at New York’s renowned HB Studio. He is survived by his husband and life partner of 51 years Gene Laughorne.