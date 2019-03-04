Genevieve O’Reilly, Keir O’Donnell, and John Polson are set to co-star opposite Eric Bana in The Dry, an Australian crime thriller based on the Jane Harper bestselling novel of the same name. The pic, which is currently in production on location, hails from Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories with Robert Connolly directing from the adapted script he wrote with Harry Cripps.

Bana will star as Aaron Falk who, after an absence of twenty years, returns to his hometown to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life. A victim of the madness that has ravaged this community after more than a decade of drought.

Aaron reluctantly agrees to investigate the crime to see whether it was more than just a murder-suicide. When the investigation opens an old wound— the death of Ellie Deacon, Aaron and Luke’s childhood friend—Aaron begins to suspect these two crimes, separated by two decades, are connected. But as he struggles to prove not only Luke’s innocence but his own, he finds himself pitted against the prejudice and pent up rage of a terrified community.

O’Reilly, who will play Falk’s childhood friend Gretchen, is known for her recurring role of ‘Mon Mothma’ in the Star Wars franchise and will next appear in Tolkien, the biopic of the iconic Lord Of The Rings author, opposite Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins.

O’Donnell plays local Kiewarra detective Raco. His credits include FX’s Fargo and Ray Donovan.

John Polson, who serves as a director and producer on the long-lived CBS series, Elementary, will portray school headmaster Scott Whitlam.

Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, and Steve Hutensky are producing the project on behalf of Made Up Stories. Bana and Connolly will serve as executive producers alongside Ricci Swart, Andrew Myer, Jeanne Snow, and Meryl Metni.

The Dry will be distributed by Roadshow Films in Australia and New Zealand.