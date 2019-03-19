EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Craig has joined Bowery Hill Entertainment’s feature Women Is Losers from Tribeca Institute and NYU Alum, Lissette Feliciano.
Craig will star opposite Lorenza Izzo. She plays a young Latina whose promising future is cut short with an unexpected pregnancy during the mid 1970s in San Francisco and against all odds fights her way to become a successful landowner.
Craig stars on the ABC series Grand Hotel opposite Demian Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez. His film credits include Ride and American Fighter both scheduled for release this year.
Craig recurred on the CW series Valor and won his second Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2017 for his portrayal as Morgan Corinthos on ABC’s General Hospital after previous nominations. Prior to this, Craig recurred on the award winning web series Youthful Daze. He is repped by Innovative Artists and RKM management.