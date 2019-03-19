EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Craig has joined Bowery Hill Entertainment’s feature Women Is Losers from Tribeca Institute and NYU Alum, Lissette Feliciano.

Craig will star opposite Lorenza Izzo. She plays a young Latina whose promising future is cut short with an unexpected pregnancy during the mid 1970s in San Francisco and against all odds fights her way to become a successful landowner.

Craig stars on the ABC series Grand Hotel opposite Demian Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez. His film credits include Ride and American Fighter both scheduled for release this year.