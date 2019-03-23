Gayle King has emerged as CBS News’ biggest star, and the network is doing everything it can to keep her. King had been in negotiations about continuing as host of CBS This Morning with a new contract that would give her a major salary increase.

As of tonight, no formal new deal has been inked yet. However, the host and CBS have come to “an understanding” that will see King continue on the morning show and other news shows and events, an insider tells us.

“Nothing’s signed but the discussion is about finer points rather than whether or not Gayle will remain,” the source added.

King is coming off the huge success of her R. Kelly interview earlier this month.

Meanwhile, after a couple of years of ratings gains, CBS This Morning has struggled following the ouster of co-host Charlie Rose over sexual harassment allegations.

While King will remain the main anchor of CBS This Morning, she may get new co-hosts, with current co-hosts Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson reportedly considered for other gigs within CBS News, CBS Evening News, whose current anchor Jeff Glor had been under pressure amid ratings declines, and 60 Minutes, respectively.