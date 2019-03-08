Gayle King guested on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show Thursday night to take a victory lap after her much-discussed R. Kelly interview on CBS This Morning. Colbert noted she’d gotten “a lot of props” from other journalists, and asked if she had been happy to hear from Fox News’s Jesse Watters.

Watters was among those who approved of the interview, saying on air, “hats off to Gayle King for totally redeeming herself after the [Jussie] Smollett fiasco.”

Except Robin Roberts did the Smollett interview, as Fox News’s Dana Perino pointed out to Watters on air.

(Watters apologized, and held up a sign at the end of the broadcast, on which he’d written “I’m sorry Gayle & Robin.”)

King acknowledged she does not watch Fox news “unless I’m curious to see what’s going on, what other people are thinking.”

But people sent her video of the incident, after which she emailed Perino.

“It was a great compliment, but thank you for letting him know that we’re two different people,” she wrote Perino, asking if she could also inform the rest of her colleagues “that all black people do not look alike.”

“Yes – I did,” she smiled at Colbert.