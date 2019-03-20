Emmy winner Gavin Purcell has signed an exclusive overall producing deal with Universal Television for both unscripted and scripted programming.

Purcell was most recently the showrunner and executive producer for Hulu’s Emmy-nominated sketch and talk show I Love You America with Sarah Silverman.

Previously, Purcell was Head of Video at Vox Media where he oversaw video production, development and strategy for all Vox Media brands. Purcell served as a producer and writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he led all aspects of on-air production in addition to a special focus on interactive elements. His work on Tonight was recognized for its innovative digital efforts with two Emmy wins, for Social TV Experience and Outstanding Interactive Program.

“Gavin’s experience in late night and throughout the digital space adds a fresh creative voice to our slate as his talent for bridging genres and platforms makes him the perfect creator for today’s content landscape,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “We are all big fans of his work and can’t wait to have him as part of the Universal Television team.”

Purcell is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.