The world premiere of Taylor Mac’s new comedy Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus has moved its opening night and found a replacement for injured lead Andrea Martin.

The new opening night will be April 21 at Broadway’s Booth Theatre. Preview performances began on Monday, March 11.

As previously announced, Martin departed the company on March 4 because of a rehearsal injury, during which she sustained four broken ribs in an accident. Cast member and Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen assumed Martin’s role of Janice, and Tony winner Julie White joined the company in the role of Carol, which originally was to be played by Nielsen.

The play stars Tony winner Nathan Lane as well as Nielsen and White. Gary is directed by five-time Tony winner George C. Wolfe and features original music by Danny Elfman and movement by Bill Irwin.

Gary is set just after the blood-soaked conclusion of William Shakespeare’s first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. In Gary, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended, the country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants (Lane and Nielsen) are charged with cleaning up the bodies.

The creative team includes four-time Tony winner Santo Loquasto (scenic design), Tony and Oscar winner Ann Roth (costume design), and nine-time Tony winner Jules Fisher & three-time Tony winner Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design).