“I know death, he’s got many faces, I look forward to seeing this one,” proclaims Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark in the opening of the new trailer for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones that just dropped this morning.

And if you were expecting epic for the end of the HBO blockbuster, this nearly two-minute peek certainly hits the target like a kingslayer. Today’s trailer also comes just over a month before the multiple Emmy winner returns for its final season April 14.

Under tighter lock and key than Donald Trump’s tax returns, the six-episode conclusion of the series executive produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is “spectacular” and “satisfying,” according to HBO programming boss Casey Bloys.

Of course, as the Night King, one resurrected dragon and a massive icy army flood towards breaching the Wall at the Seven Kingdoms’ northern border, “spectacular” is the bare minimum expectation of fans around the globe. The expectation has been well stoked by tales of an epic Winterfell battle and more before the Season 8 premiere.

That’s a debut that the premium cabler has certainly provocatively unveiled bit by bit from mere seconds in sizzle reels, to Super Bowl ads and well-positioned cryptic promos the past few months to the grand scale glimpse provided in this morning’s trailer. Along with those views of the upcoming season, each of the final six episodes of the series, led by an ensemble cast including Williams, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Kit Harington looks to be around 90 minutes in length.

Again, epic.

Or, as today’s trailer says, “Everything you did, put you where you are now. Where you belong: home.”

Winter is truly coming … fair to say, it’s almost here.