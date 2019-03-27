HBO is rounding out its ensemble cast for its Game Of Thrones prequel pilot. Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us), John Simm (Strangers), Richard McCabe (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), John Heffernan (Dracula) and Dixie Egerickx (The Secret Garden) are set as series regulars in the drama pilot from writer Jane Goldman and author/GOT co-executive producer George R.R. Martin.

Created by Goldman and Martin and written by Goldman based on a story by her and Martin, the untitled prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. It chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know.

The five join previously announced series regulars Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Toby Regbo and Miranda Richardson.

Goldman serves as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Martin as well as fellow GoT co-executive producer Vince Gerardis and Damages and Bloodline co-creator Daniel Zelman, as well as former BBC Studios executive James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray (Orange Is the New Black, Hannibal) and Sara Lee Hess and Chris Symes (The Alienist) as co-executive producer. As previously announced, GoT creators/exec producers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have no involvement in the potential offshoots.

Rodriguez will next be seen in Netflix miniseries, When They See Us, from director Ava DuVernay. He most recently guest-starred on NBC’s Manifest and appeared in recurring arcs on NBC’s Chicago Fire, and Marvel Studios/Netflix’s Luke Cage and Iron Fist crossover episode. His film credits include Saturday Church, Landline and 3 Generations.

Simm’s TV credits include Strangers, Trauma, Collateral, Doctor Who and The Catch, and on film has been seen in Everyday, Wonderland, 24 Hour Party People and Miranda, among others.

McCabe has been seen in Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, Collataeral, Harlots and Peaky Blinders and on the big screen in SAS-Red Notice, The Little Stranger, Goodbye Christopher Robin, among other credits.

Heffernan’s TV work includes Dracula, Brexit, Collateral, The Crown II and Outlander and in films including Misbehaviour, The Banishing, Official Secrets and Radioactive.

Egerickx recently wrapped the lead role of Mary Lennox in The Secret Garden opposite Colin Firth and Julie Walters. Her other film credits include Jessica Swale’s Summerland opposite Gemma Arterton, due out in 2020, and Lenny Abrahamson’s 2018 follow up to Room, The Little Stranger. Her TV work includes Genius, and Patrick Melrose, among other credits.

Rodriquez is represented by Paradigm, Sinclair Managemen and Jackoway Tyerman. Simm is represented by Independent Talent Group. McCabe is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant Ltd. Heffernan is represented by Independent Talent Group. Egerickx is represented in the UK by A&J Management and in the US by Megan Silverman Management and attorney Rick Genow at SGSBC.