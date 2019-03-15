Super-eager Game of Thrones fans (are there any other kind?) now know, down to the minute, just how much dragon-flying, blood-soaked and question-answering action they can anticipate this spring.
HBO today confirmed the debut dates and estimated running times for the final six episodes of the series. When Season 8 launches on Sunday, April 14, the running time will be 54 minutes, the shortest of the episodes, with the next-shortest coming in at 58 minutes the following week.
The episode lengths might be disappointing in the wake of rumors that all six episodes would hit the 90-minute mark, but take heart: Subsequent episodes beyond the first two will clock in with lengthier running times, with the longest arriving on Sunday, April 28: Episode #3 will run 1:22.
Here’s the entire six-episode roster for the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss series:
Season 8, episode 1
Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 14 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)
Estimated running time: 0:54
Season 8, episode 2
Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 21 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)
Estimated running time: 0:58
Season 8, episode 3
Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 28 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)
Estimated running time: 1:22
Season 8, episode 4
Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 5 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)
Estimated running time: 1:18
Season 8, episode 5
Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 12 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)
Estimated running time: 1:20
Season 8, episode 6
Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 19 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)
Estimated running time: 1:20