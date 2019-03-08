EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions has teamed with 5 More Minutes Productions to acquire rights to Tallulah the Tooth Fairy CEO, the self-published children’s book by Dr. Tamara Pizzoli. Black-ish and Boondocks writer-producer Yamara Taylor has come aboard to adapt the story into a live-action modern family comedy.

The book — originally published by Pizzoli’s The English Schoolhouse but since acquired by Macmillan, which is rereleasing it — centers on Tallulah, the founder and CEO of the largest teeth-collection organization on the planet. She’s a clever, diverse and wildly successful businesswoman. The story explores the themes of racial identity, equal pay and the struggle of being a working woman and having it all.

The English Schoolhouse

“Yamara was the perfect choice for us when choosing a writer to bring Tallulah and her story to life,” said Union and 5 More Minutes’ John Sacchi, who are producing. “She is a working mom herself who strives to tell authentic stories that her daughter can relate to. Her interpretation of Tallulah and the world she lives and works in was so grounded and real yet had all of the fun and fantastical elements you need when telling a story about a fictional character, in this case the Tooth Fairy.”

Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes is executive producing. Co-executive producer Holly Shakoor Fleischer will oversee for I’ll Have Another. They are out to directors now.

Union is not attached to star in Tallulah.

Taylor is currently writing the script for Co-Parenting, the Will Packer-produced comedy set up at Universal with Kevin Hart starring and Chris Rock directing. She is repped by represented by CAA, 3 Arts and Lev Ginsburg.

I’ll Have Another recently set up another book-to-film adaptation, with Union set to star in and produce a movie based on the April Sinclair novel Coffee Will Make You Black, written and to be directed by Deborah Riley Draper.

Union, who starred in and produced last year’s Breaking In and stars and EPs the upcoming Bad Boys TV spinoff LA’s Finest, is repped by CAA, Atlas Entertainment and Felker Toczek. 5 More Minutes Productions is repped by Eric Brooks.