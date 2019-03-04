EXCLUSIVE: FX and Scott Rudin are going full Hollywood in their latest project – a drama set in a Hollywood talent agency during the 1980s. The cable network and The Social Network producer are piloting Gone Hollywood, the Mad Men-meets-Entourage story.

Ted Griffin, who created FX’s Terriers and wrote films including Ocean’s 11, is writing and will direct the pilot. Rudin will exec produce with Griffin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch.

Set in 1980, Gone Hollywood centers on a group of talent agents who defect from an old-guard percentery to found their own, which skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing movies forever. The show will mix its fictional protagonists with real-life entertainment figures and events.

Associated Press

It is the latest project from Scott Rudin for FX after the prolific TV, film and theater producer signed a first-look deal with the cable net. The producer is making Alex Garland’s Devs, starring Nick Offerman and is an exec producer on its forthcoming TV remake of Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows. The company also previously produced a pilot for financial comedy Compliance.

It is the latest at bat for FX CEO John Landgraf ahead of his completed move to its new Disney home and falls neatly into his description of the “gilded age of television”.