Fuse Media is getting a head-start on upfront season, unveiling its 2019-20 slate today. The lineup is highlighted by three new series, several returning ones and multiple premiere dates.

Targeting diverse, millennial and Gen Z viewers, Fuse TV has greenlighted new series Made from Scratch, a docu-cooking show with Latinx rapper Young M.A.; The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle West (working title), a talk/variety show based on the hosts’ podcast; and Sugar and Toys, Fuse’s first foray into adult animation, from Black Dynamite and The Boondocks producers Carl Jones and Brian Ash. Read details of all three new shows below.

Fuse

The returning series on Fuse TV are Big Boy’s Neighborhood (Season 2, premiering March 20), Fuse Docs Season 3), T-Pain’s School of Business (Season 2, premiering July 16) and Future – History (year-round series). More on those and Fuse’s digital-only renewals below.

Fuse said its TV network’s audience is one of the most multicultural on cable, as well as one of the youngest – with a median age more than 15 years below cable’s average. It has reached these viewers by leaning into their love of music and music-influenced culture with programming such as the recently renewed original series Complex x Fuse and T-Pain’s School of Business and its Fuse Docs franchise.

“To successfully target this highly elusive audience, we’ve needed to experiment across platforms and find innovative ways to engage viewers,” said J-T Ladt, Chief Content Officer at Fuse Media. “We began with our Complex partnership and have seen continued season-to-season growth for Complex x Fuse, which is now in its fourth season. Continuing with this strategy, Fuse is migrating nontraditional IP that already has a built-in multicultural audience to the linear channel. For example, Big Boy’s Neighborhood is also a radio show, The Read is a podcast, and Made from Scratch originated as a YouTube format.”

Here is the full Fuse slate unveiled today: