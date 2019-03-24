The Fuller House cast apparently isn’t going to abandon a family member in times of trouble. Last night, the show’s Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin accepted the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Funny TV Show at Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards and gave support to embattled cast member Lori Loughlin, noting “Family sticks together no matter what.”

Loughlin is in legal hot water over a college bribery scandal, and has lost work on the Hallmark Channel and other projects as a result. She played Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis on the ABC sitcom Full House from 1988-1995, and reprised the role in its Netflix sequel Fuller House from 2016-2019. No final decision has been announced by Netflix on whether she’ll be allowed to continue in the show’s upcoming final season.

“Family sticks together no matter what,” Cameron Bure said from the awards stage, not mentioning Loughlin by name. “They stick together through the hard times. They support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together.”

Sweetin then added: “Yes, and this is one of those good times,” and thanked the fans for 30 years of support.

Watch the acceptance speech above.