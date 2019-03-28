FuboTV, a smaller but growing player in the virtual MVPD (aka skinny bundle) space, has set price increases that make its base subscription package $54.99 a month, $10 more than before.

The company cited “the addition of popular channels over the past year,” including AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS and TNT, noting it will soon add several more from Viacom and dozens more national and regional channels. Fubo is a unique offering compared with its peers in that it has long emphasized live sports, which remains a hot commodity for viewers regardless of how they receive the signal.

Starting today, new customers who sign up for the new price will get a $10 discount on their first month.

“We are committed to continuing to deliver the best of live TV to our customers, as well as an exceptional user experience with 4K streams and premium features,” the company’s statement concluded. Competition has grown among skinny bundles, with newer entrants from YouTube and Hulu putting pressure on more established distributors like AT&T’s DirecTV Now and Dish Network’s Sling TV . While skinny bundles began as a low-cost alternative to the traditional pay-TV experience, with Sling featuring packages as low as $20 a month, the economics were going to have to go through an evolution. Many of the major internet-delivered providers have set price increases, including DirecTV Now, which recently went to a two-tier plan at about $50 and $60 a month, including HBO.

Fubo said last fall it had about 250,000 subscribers, which is a fraction of the top players in the market, though all together the skinny population is about 8 million households in the U.S. Because younger customers make up the bulk of new skinny subscribers, the base is expected to continue growing even as the conventional pay-TV realm continues its inexorable decline.