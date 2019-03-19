With the Broadway production of Frozen about to mark its first anniversary, Disney Theatrical Productions has announced versions of the show will be performed in Australia, London and Germany in 2020 and 2021.

The international rollout follows the previously announced plan for a North American tour of the show starting this fall.

Frozen will premiere in Sydney, Australia at the Capitol Theatre in July 2020. In London, it will reopen the refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane in fall 2020 and in Hamburg, Germany, a new production will be mounted in 2021.

At New York’s St. James Theatre, the Broadway musical opened on March 22 of last year and has been in the top 10 best-selling shows every week, grossing more than any new Broadway musical since Hamilton. It has been seen by nearly one million people since its pre-Broadway run in Denver.

The news about the stage expansion comes during a year which Disney has already declared to be a Frozen– and Star Wars-centric one ahead of new film installments of each franchise coming to movie theaters in the holiday season. On a corporate level, the company is also about to close its $71.3 billion purchase of Fox assets and launch the long-awaited Disney+ streaming service, which is expected to include a trove of original Disney features, including Frozen.

“Jennifer Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez have crafted a gorgeous stage musical and we’re so grateful that Broadway has taken it to its heart,” Disney Theatrical Productions president and producer Thomas Schumacher said. “That’s why every production will be handmade, with our brilliant director Michael Grandage and original creators working alongside the local teams to create the very best Frozen for each particular audience. We cannot wait to begin.”