Reality TV star Mama June Shannon and her boyfriend were arrested in Alabama earlier this week for drug possession following a domestic dispute, according to reports.

Shannon, the mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, faces chargers on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Her boyfriend, Geno Doak, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and domestic violence. The arrests came at an Alabama gas station.

Shannon came to attention on the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo reality TV series, later appearing in From Not To Hot, which spotlighted a makeover that included losing 300 pounds after gastric sleeve surgery. The season three premiere is just out on the series.

There has been no comment from Shannon’s representatives.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was briefly a cultural phenomenon for TLC. The show as spun off from the reality series Toddlers & Tiaras and spotlighted the family’s activities in McIntyre, Georgia. Although critics lambasted it as exploiting the family, the show was a hit among the public and lasted four seasons.

It was eventually cancelled when Shannon became involved with a registered sex offender. The series had episodes already taped for a fifth season when cancelled, but they later aired in a two-hour TLC special.