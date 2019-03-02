Perennial Friday champion Last Man Standing from Fox again sat atop the evening’s ratings birthday cake, scoring a 1.0/5 in demographics and overall audience of 5.51 million, both topping a night dominated by reruns.

Elsewhere of note, ABC’s 20/20 was up a tenth week-to-week to match its season high in Adults 18-49 (0.8/4 vs. 0.7/3), winning its two-hour slot and expanding its Total Viewer win streak over the NBC’s Dateline news magazine to the longest run since an eight-telecast streak in April/May 2016.

Despite those strong performances, CBS again won the overall network night, scoring an 0.4/2 and 4.63 in total viewers despite offering a package of reruns.

Fox had a strong overall night, with its sitcom The Cool Kids coming in at 0.7/3 and 4.09 million following Last Man Standing. It’s new legal drama Proven Innocent also ticked up, scoring a 0.5/3 and 2.58 million viewers.

At NBC, a two-hour rerun of The Voice did well, drawing an 0.6/3 and 3.55 million, with Dateline rounding out the evening at 10 PM with an 0.6/3 and 3.60 million viewers.

CBS had a rerun of MacGyver (0.4/2 and 4.44 million), two hours of back-to-back reruns of Hawaii Five-O (0.4/2, 4.27 million at 9, 0.4/2 and 5.20 million at 10 PM).

ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat held at 0.6/3 and 2.97 million, while Speechless came in at 0.4/2 and 2.15 million as the lead-in to the two-hour 20/20, with an 0.8/3 and 4.42 million.

The CW had a rerun of Whose Line Is It Anyway? which scored an 0.2/1 and 0.88 million total audience in its first hour, holding to 0.2/1 in the second but dropping in total audience slightly to 0.75. A Penn & Teller: Fool Us rerun came in at 0.2/1 and 0.70 to conclude The CW evening.