After a one-week absence from its normal spot atop the Friday ratings, Fox’s Last Man Standing returned to glory last night, reclaiming its throne atop the demo kingdom.

Last Man Standing had an 0.9/5 rating/share among adults 18-49, topping the night and drawing 5.02 million viewers.  It led in to sitcom The Cool Kids, which scored an 0.7/4 and 3.81 million, while legal drama Proven Innocent continued to lag, tallying an 0.4/2 and 2.09 million viewers.

CBS had a strong start with MacGyver hitting an 0.7/4 and 5.96 million viewers, then growing with Hawaii Five-O’s 0.8/4 and 6.73 million. Blue Bloods wrapped a solid evening with an 0.8/4 and 8.19 million,

At ABC, Fresh Off The Boat had an 0.6/3 and 3.15 million to kick things off, while Speechless ticked up a notch, scoring an 0.5/3 and 2.42 million audience. The network’s 20/20 again topped the night newsmag’s for the 11th week in a row, hitting an 0.7/4 and 4.02 million.

NBC saw Blindspot start with an 0.5/3 and 2.83 million audience, followed by The Blacklist’s 0.5/3 and 3.55.  Dateline closed out the night with an 0.5/3 and 3.20 million audience.

At the CW, Dynasty had an 0.1/1 and 0.55 million to start the night, with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend holding serve at  0.1/1 and 0.37

In overall network results, CBS and ABC tied in demos, both with an 0.7/4.  CBS had a larger total viewership, 6.96 million to ABC’s 3.61 million.