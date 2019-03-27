Freeform is making its way into the animation world with two new series focused on women: Betches and Woman World.

Betches is based on the wildly popular multimedia brand of the same name, created by Samantha Fishbein, Jordana Abraham, and Aleen Kuperman. The half-hour, irreverent animated series that will follow three best friends and roommates as they navigate early adulthood in New York City together. The three women loudly try to figure out who they are in their careers and in love. They make almost every mistake in the book along the way, but they’re doing their best to make sure they have an anything-but-basic life. Rachel Koller (Lady Bits with Lauren Giraldo) will write the pilot and Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) will produce the series alongside the Fishbein, Abraham and Kuperman. Carli Haney, Kesila Childers and Gil Goldschein from reality TV banner Bunim-Murray Productions (Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Real World) are set to executive produce.

Also on Freeform’s new animation slate is Woman World, a half-hour, comedic animated series based on Aminder Dhaliwal’s graphic novel of the same name. The pilot playfully answers the question “what would our world look like if men became extinct?” This community of women leans on each other for survival as they search for love and their identity in this ladies-only existence. The pilot is executive produced by Felicia Day (The Guild, Geek & Sundry) and written by Dhaliwal (Pinky Malinky, Close Enough).