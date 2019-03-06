Freeform has changed the title of their upcoming comedy series Besties to Unrelated. The series, starring Jordin Sparks and Gigi Zumbado has began production with actor and director Michael McDonald (MADtv, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) directing the first episode.

Created by Ranada Shepard, Casey Johnson and David Windsor and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Unrelated follows Becca (Sparks) and her newly discovered half-sister Jesi (Zumbado) as they’re thrown into each other’s lives by an online genetics test and have to figure out how to go from strangers to sisters.

The series also stars Jessika Van, Davi Santos, Matt Shively and Brooks Brantly. Shepard, Johnson and Windsor will executive produce along with Barris. Unrelated is produced by ABC Signature Studios.